Ishan Kishan becomes third Indian with this sixes record (T20Is)

As per Cricbuzz, Kishan (51) is now the 3rd batter in T20Is to hammer 50-plus sixes in a calendar year.

He joined Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma (twice).

50-plus sixes in T20Is in a calendar year (Full Member teams)

68 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022

63 - Abhishek Sharma in 2026

54 - Abhishek Sharma in 2025

51 - Ishan Kishan in 2026