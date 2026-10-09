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Home / News / Sports News / Ishan Kishan becomes third Indian with this sixes record (T20Is)
Ishan Kishan becomes third Indian with this sixes record (T20Is)
India's Ishan Kishan made his presence felt with a solid 43-run knock (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Ishan Kishan becomes third Indian with this sixes record (T20Is)

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 09, 2026
08:32 pm
What's the story

India's Ishan Kishan made his presence felt with a solid 43-run knock in the 2nd T20I versus West Indies at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. India were 42/1 when Kishan joined Sanju Samson at the crease and the pair then added a 97-run stand off 43 balls. Kishan hit 2 sixes and six fours in his 43-run knock. He went on to achieve a unique record.

Record

Kishan surpasses 50 T20I sixes in 2026; joins this list

As per Cricbuzz, Kishan (51) is now the 3rd batter in T20Is to hammer 50-plus sixes in a calendar year.

He joined Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma (twice).

50-plus sixes in T20Is in a calendar year (Full Member teams)

68 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022

63 - Abhishek Sharma in 2026

54 - Abhishek Sharma in 2025

51 - Ishan Kishan in 2026

Do you know?

Leading run-scorer in T20Is this year

Kishan is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year. As per Cricinfo, he has smashed 1,085 runs from 31 matches at 38.75. He owns a ton and 7 fifties. Besides 51 sixes, Kishan has hammered 113 fours.

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Runs

A look at his overall numbers

Playing his 63rd match, Kishan has raced to 1,881 runs at 31.88 (100s: 1, 50s: 13).

His two sixes in this clash saw him get to a tally of 87 in T20Is.

Overall in T20s, Kishan has amassed 7,474 runs at 31.8 from 262 matches (253 innings).

He has 7 tons and 44 fifties. Notably, Kishan has smoked 355 sixes in the 20-over format.

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