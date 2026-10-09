Ishan Kishan becomes third Indian with this sixes record (T20Is)
What's the story
India's Ishan Kishan made his presence felt with a solid 43-run knock in the 2nd T20I versus West Indies at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. India were 42/1 when Kishan joined Sanju Samson at the crease and the pair then added a 97-run stand off 43 balls. Kishan hit 2 sixes and six fours in his 43-run knock. He went on to achieve a unique record.
Record
Kishan surpasses 50 T20I sixes in 2026; joins this list
As per Cricbuzz, Kishan (51) is now the 3rd batter in T20Is to hammer 50-plus sixes in a calendar year.
He joined Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma (twice).
50-plus sixes in T20Is in a calendar year (Full Member teams)
68 - Suryakumar Yadav in 2022
63 - Abhishek Sharma in 2026
54 - Abhishek Sharma in 2025
51 - Ishan Kishan in 2026
Do you know?
Leading run-scorer in T20Is this year
Kishan is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year. As per Cricinfo, he has smashed 1,085 runs from 31 matches at 38.75. He owns a ton and 7 fifties. Besides 51 sixes, Kishan has hammered 113 fours.
Runs
A look at his overall numbers
Playing his 63rd match, Kishan has raced to 1,881 runs at 31.88 (100s: 1, 50s: 13).
His two sixes in this clash saw him get to a tally of 87 in T20Is.
Overall in T20s, Kishan has amassed 7,474 runs at 31.8 from 262 matches (253 innings).
He has 7 tons and 44 fifties. Notably, Kishan has smoked 355 sixes in the 20-over format.