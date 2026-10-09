Abhishek Sharma gets past 1,000 runs in home T20Is: Stats

According to Cricinfo, Abhishek has raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,010) in 29 home T20Is at 36.07.

His strike rate of 213.53 is the highest for any batter with at least 900 runs in a country.

No other player even comes close to this record with a strike rate of 170.

The southpaw has become the seventh Indian with 1,000-plus runs in home matches.