Abhishek Sharma gets past 1,000 runs in home T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Dashing Indian batter Abhishek Sharma has raced past 1,000 runs in T20I matches held in India. He got to the massive landmark with his 10th run in the second T20I against West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The left-handed opener managed 20 runs off 12 balls, slamming 2 fours and a six. He added 42 runs for the 1st wicket alongside Sanju Samson.
Record
Highest strike rate in home T20Is
According to Cricinfo, Abhishek has raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,010) in 29 home T20Is at 36.07.
His strike rate of 213.53 is the highest for any batter with at least 900 runs in a country.
No other player even comes close to this record with a strike rate of 170.
The southpaw has become the seventh Indian with 1,000-plus runs in home matches.
Achievements
Two centuries in India
Last month, Abhishek scored the fastest T20I century by a Full Member team batter off just 30 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi.
This was his second ton on Indian soil, with the first being a blistering 54-ball 135 against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium last year.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell (2) and India's Rohit Sharma (4) are the other batters with multiple tons in India.
Abhishek's 135 is the second-highest individual score in the nation. He also boasts six fifties.
Career
2,000 T20 runs loading for Abhishek
Abhishek, who managed 21 runs in the 1st encounter against West Indies, has raced to 1,967 runs across 64 matches at an average of 32.24.
Abhishek's strike rate of 194.94 is currently the highest in the format (Minimum: 1,000 runs).
He already has three tons and 13 half-centuries.
The southpaw is in line to become just the sixth Indian with 2,000 T20I runs.