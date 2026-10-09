India's Sanju Samson slams his 9th half-century in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India's Sanju Samson missed out on a deserving hundred in the 2nd T20I versus West Indies at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Friday. Samson went on to score an 82-run knock off 41 balls. His innings had nine fours and 4 sixes. He was part of a commanding 97-run stand alongside Ishan Kishan for the 2nd wicket. India were 162/4 when Samson departed.
Knock
Samson makes his presence felt
Samson and Abhishek Sharma handed India fast start, adding 42 runs inside four overs.
After Abhishek's dismissal, Kishan joined Samson and helped India lay a strong foundation.
Samson completed a 21-ball fifty inside the powerplay with India being 79/1.
He continued his exploits after the powerplay with Kishan too scoring quick runs.
West Indies hit back and got three quick wickets, including Samson's.
Information
Shamar Springer dismisses Samson
Shamar Springer dismissed Samson in the 15th over of India's innings. Samson went to hit an upper cut six but a slower ball saw him find the fielder placed squarer than normal third man.
Runs
2nd fifty against West Indies
Samson has now raced to 1,660 runs in T20Is from 74 matches (66 innings) at 27.21.
He recorded his 9th fifty (100s: 3). Notably, he is two shy of 100 sixes (98).
Versus West Indies, Samson now owns 267 runs from 10 matches at 44.5 (50s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, in 30 home matches, Samson owns 883 runs at 31.53 (100s: 1, 50s: 6).
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58th fifty for Samson in T20s
Overall in the 20-over format, Samson now owns 9,138 runs from 356 matches (339 innings) at 30.56. He recorded his 58th fifty (100s: 8). Samson has smoked 434 sixes and owns a strike rate of 140.3.