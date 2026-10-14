Shai Hope slams his 2nd T20I hundred versus India: Stats
What's the story
Shai Hope hit a crucial century in the 4th T20I versus India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Opening for the visitors, the West Indies cricket team skipper completed his century in the final ball of the 20th. Hope held his fort at one end, building a series of key partnerships along the way. West Indies managed 247/3 in 20 overs.
Do you know?
4th WI batter to surpass 2,000 runs in T20Is
During the course of his knock, Hope completed 2,000 runs in T20Is. He attained the feat with his 98th run. He is now the 4th West Indies batter to surpass 2,000 runs. Rovman Powell (2,400), Nicholas Pooran (2,275), Brandon King (2,028) are the other batters.
Numbers
Hope hammers his 3rd T20I hundred
Hope scored an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 9).
With this knock, Hope has amassed 2,004 runs from 74 matches at 33.4 (100s: 3, 50s: 13).
In 11 matches against India, Hope owns 412 runs at 51.5 (100s: 2, 50s: 1).
Notably, 940 of Hope's 2,004 T20I runs have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 33.57 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).
Do you know?
Most number of T20I hundreds for WI
Hope now owns the most number of T20I hundreds for West Indies (3). He surpassed the likes of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis (2 each). Johnson Charles and Powell are the two other batters with a century each for West Indies.
Record
5th batter with multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series
As per Cricbuzz, Hope became the 5th batter with multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series.
Multiple hundreds in a bilateral T20I series
2 - Phil Salt (ENG) vs WI, (Away, 2023)
2 - Sanju Samson (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)
2 - Tilak Varma (IND) vs SA (Away, 2024)
2 - Mohammad Ihsan (Spain) vs Croatia (Home, 2025)
2 - Shai Hope (WI) vs IND (Away, 2026)
Records
More records for Hope
Meanwhile, Hope now owns the joint-most 50-plus scores for West Indies in T20Is (16). He equaled the tally of Gayle.
Lewis follows suit with 15 fifty-plus scores.
Meanwhile, Hope has now joined Lewis in terms of multiple hundreds for West Indies against India in 20 overs cricket (2 each).
Lewis smashed 2 T20I hundreds and both of them came against India.
Information
6th hundred overall for Hope in 20 overs cricket
Overall, Hope recorded his 6th century in 20 overs cricket. In 234 matches (229 innings), he has scored 6,353 runs at 32.24. He also owns 33 fifties. Notably, Hope has smoked 297 sixes and is 3 shy of 300, as per Cricinfo.
Summary
Summary of Hope's knock versus India in Hyderabad
Hope added 52 runs for the 1st wicket alongside Jewel Andrew before West Indies finished their powerplay on 79/1 with the former scoring 28*.
He built a quality 58-run stand alongside Shimron Hetmyer (33) and then another 46-run stand with Powell for the 3rd wicket.
Sherfane Rutherford joined Hope next and they added 97* runs.
Hope finished his innings with two successive sixes, bringing up his hundred.