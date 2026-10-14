Sanju Samson shines versus West Indies, surpasses 100 T20I sixes
What's the story
Sanju Samson hit a terrific 56-run knock off just 23 balls versus West Indies in the 4th T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Chasing 248 runs, Samson handed India a bright start, taking the charge. He scored 56 off the 60-run stand alongside Abhishek Sharma before perishing off the 1st ball in the 5th over. India were 60/1 with Samson's dismissal. Here's more.
Knock
Samson entertains fans with a gutsy effort
Samson started his innings with a four off Roston Chase in the 1st over.
He then completed 100 sixes for India in the format by hitting Shamar Joseph for two maximums and a four.
In the 3rd over, Samson attacked Chase before completing his fifty off 20 balls in the 4th over.
Keemo Paul dismissed Samson next after the latter tried to pull.
Do you know?
Sixth Indian batter to smoke 100 sixes in T20Is
Samson is now the sixth Indian batter to smoke 100 sixes in T20Is. Samson, who hit four sixes in this contest against West Indies, has got to a tally of 102. Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (179), Abhishek (140-plus), Hardik Pandya (126) and Virat Kohli (124) are ahead of Samson.
Runs
28th fifty for Samson in T20Is
With this effort of 56, Samson has raced to 1,719 runs from 76 matches at 27.28. He clocked his 28th fifty (100s: 3).
In 12 matches against West Indies, Samson owns 326 runs at 40.75 (50s: 3).
As per Cricinfo, 924 of Samson's 1,719 runs in T20Is have come at home from 32 matches at 31.4 (100s: 1, 50s: 7).
Information
Samson hits his 59th fifty in T20s
Overall in T20 cricket, Samson now owns 9,197 runs at 30.55 from 358 matches (341 innings). He recorded his 59th fifty in 20 overs cricket (100s: 8). Samson owns close to 450 sixes in T20s (438).