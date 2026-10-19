Abhimanyu Easwaran still hopeful of making Test debut for India

Leading Bengal in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy, Easwaran scored a fine 56 (106) against Services in Delhi.

After his knock, the right-handed batter said he remains committed to his dream of playing for India.

He admitted that thoughts like "why not me again?" do cross his mind but added that one gets used to these things with time.

"The job is always to turn up and do well for whatever team you are playing for," he said.