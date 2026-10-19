Abhimanyu Easwaran still hopeful of making Test debut for India
What's the story
Despite not having made his international debut, Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran remains hopeful of donning the Indian jersey. The 31-year-old cricketer has played 118 First-Class matches, including 32 for India A since July 2018, according to Cricinfo. He was part of the Indian Test squad during the England tour in 2025 but hasn't been selected since then as younger players were preferred as backup openers.
Career highlights
Easwaran's journey in domestic cricket
Leading Bengal in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy, Easwaran scored a fine 56 (106) against Services in Delhi.
After his knock, the right-handed batter said he remains committed to his dream of playing for India.
He admitted that thoughts like "why not me again?" do cross his mind but added that one gets used to these things with time.
"The job is always to turn up and do well for whatever team you are playing for," he said.
Team focus
Aiming to win the Ranji Trophy for Bengal
Easwaran is not just focused on getting selected for India but also on winning tournaments with Bengal.
The team finished as the 2019/20 and 2022/23 Ranji Trophy runners-up, and he hopes to take them one step further this time around.
"The goal is to win tournaments, we came close to winning the Ranji Trophy," he said.
Current form
Consistent performances but no India call-up for Easwaran
Easwaran began the current Ranji Trophy season with multiple half-centuries for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.
He scored 34 and an unbeaten 34 against Delhi in Bengal's opening match of the tournament.
Despite his consistent performances, including a fighting 56 against Services on Sunday, he was not selected for India's A squads for the series against Australia A or the multi-day tour of New Zealand.
Information
A look at his FC numbers
As of now, Easwaran has scored 8,600-plus runs from 118 First-Class games at an average of over 47. His tally includes 27 tons and 38 half-centuries. According to Cricinfo, Easwaran also has 1,909 runs at 38.18 with six centuries and seven half-centuries for India A.