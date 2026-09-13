Abhishek Sharma completes 6,000 T20 runs with blazing half-century

Abhishek stepped on the gas in the first over, taking Fazalhaq Farooqi to the cleaners. This marked his 6000th T20 run.

Although Sanju Samson departed after a positive start, Abhishek was unstoppable. Along with Kishan, he took India to 82/1 in six overs.

Abhishek reached his half-century off 22 balls and made the chase one-sided. The 11th over saw Mohammad Nabi end his carnage.