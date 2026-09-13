Abhishek Sharma completes 6,000 T20 runs with blazing half-century
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma was the star of India's one-sided chase against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The left-handed dasher hammered a 32-ball 82, helping the Men in Blue chase 157 in just 13.5 overs. Smashing his 12th half-century, including a 121-run stand with Ishan Kishan, Abhishek also completed 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Abhishek hammers Afghan bowlers
Abhishek stepped on the gas in the first over, taking Fazalhaq Farooqi to the cleaners. This marked his 6000th T20 run.
Although Sanju Samson departed after a positive start, Abhishek was unstoppable. Along with Kishan, he took India to 82/1 in six overs.
Abhishek reached his half-century off 22 balls and made the chase one-sided. The 11th over saw Mohammad Nabi end his carnage.
Information
Abhishek's insane strike rate
Abhishek's hammering was studded with 7 fours and as many sixes (SR: 256.25). According to Cricbuzz, Abhishek has reached 12 of his 14 fifty-plus scores in under 25 balls, the most in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav trails Abhishek with nine such scores.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Abhishek, who made his professional debut in 2017, took 207 T20s (203 innings) to complete 6,000 T20 runs.
The left-hander now has 6,007 runs at an average of 32.67.
With a staggering strike rate of 176.19, his tally includes nine tons, the second-most by any Indian in T20s.
Abhishek also has 38 half-centuries besides 382 sixes in the format.
Breakdown
Breakdown of his runs
Across 57 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 1,711 runs at an average of 31.68. He already has two tons and 12 half-centuries.
Abhishek recently became the fifth Indian to complete 100 sixes in the format. He also has over 150 fours.
Abhishek's strike rate of 189.68 is currently the highest in the format (Minimum: 100 runs).
Information
Over 2,000 runs in IPL
Abhishek has also scored a major chunk of runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener has smashed 2,379 runs from 92 IPL games at an average of nearly 30 (SR: 171.27).
Twitter Post
A blazing hand from Abhishek!
Abhishek Sharma doing what he does best 🫡 💥— FanCode (@FanCode) September 13, 2026
Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode 📲#AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/M6C9cEspAY