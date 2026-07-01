Abhishek Sharma becomes fifth Indian with 100 T20I sixes: Stats
What's the story
Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma has completed 100 sixes in T20I cricket. The left-handed dasher reached the landmark in the first T20I against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. With his second maximum of the game, Abhishek became the fifth Indian to reach 100 T20I sixes. He also completed 1,500 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.
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A splendid 59-run knock from Abhishek's blade
Abhishek was sensational against England. Notably, India were reduced to 6/2 before Abhishek and skipper Shreyas Iyer added a solid 82-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Abhishek stole the show with a fiery 59-run knock off just 24 balls. Sam Curran dismissed the southpaw.
Numbers
Abhishek gets to 102 sixes and joins these stars
Abhishek, who made his T20I debut in 2024, took 49 games (48 innings) to reach a century of sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, he joined Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (179), Hardik Pandya (126), and Virat Kohli (124) in the 100-six club. The youngster also surpassed KL Rahul, who is currently on 99 sixes. Abhishek slammed six fours and three sixes versus England.
Runs
Abhishek surpasses 1,500 T20I runs
Playing his 49th match, Abhishek now owns 1,546 runs at 33.6. In addition to two centuries, he now has 11 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has amassed 347 runs from 7 matches versus England at 49.57. He clocked his 2nd fifty (100s: 1). In 18 away matches (home of opposition), Abhishek owns 522 runs at 32.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
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Abhishek is closing in on 1,000 T20 runs in 2026
Abhishek has raced to an overall tally of 994 runs in the 20-over format this year. From 33 matches, Abhishek averages 34.27. He smashed his 9th fifty (SR: 206.22). Interestingly, Abhishek has recorded 9 ducks this year.
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37th T20 fifty and 372 sixes from Abhishek's blade
Abhishek also recorded his 37th T20 fifty. Playing his 199th match overall in T20s, Abhishek has amassed 5,912 runs at 33-plus. Besides his 37 fifties, he owns 9 centuries. He has now smoked 372 sixes.
Records
Abhishek enters record books
Abhishek completed a 20-ball fifty against England. As per Cricbuzz, it's now the quickest by an Indian in England in T20Is. The previous fastest was KL Rahul's 27-ball fifty at Manchester in 2018. Abhishek completed 100 T20I sixes off 785 balls. He is the fastest to do so (by balls) among Full Member teams, going past Evin Lewis of West Indies (789 balls).