Abhishek also completed 1,500 runs in the format (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma becomes fifth Indian with 100 T20I sixes: Stats

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 11:07 pm Jul 01, 202611:07 pm

What's the story

Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma has completed 100 sixes in T20I cricket. The left-handed dasher reached the landmark in the first T20I against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. With his second maximum of the game, Abhishek became the fifth Indian to reach 100 T20I sixes. He also completed 1,500 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.