Indian opener Abhishek Sharma eyes these three T20 records
What's the story
India are gearing up for the five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch. As per the norm, India's biggest strength entering the challenging series would be the dangerous Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek, who has the highest strike rate, has been in sublime form in T20Is this year. Here are the three records he can set in the NZ series.
#1
Milestone of 150 sixes
Abhishek's ability to go all out from the outset stands out.
This has resulted in 70 sixes from his blade in 2026 alone, the most by an Indian batter in a calendar year.
Abhishek is now closing in on 150 T20I sixes. His current tally reads 143.
Only Rohit Sharma (205) and Suryakumar Yadav (179) have reached this landmark for India so far.
#2
1,000 T20I runs in a year
According to Cricinfo, Abhishek has racked up 956 runs from 34 T20Is at a staggering strike rate of 201.68 this year. This includes a ton and eight half-centuries.
The left-handed dasher is set to join Suryakumar (1,164 in 2022) and Ishan Kishan (1,158* in 2026) as the third Indian with 1,000 T20I runs in a year.
Information
Abhishek eyes 6,500-run mark
Abhishek is also inching closer to the 6,500-run mark in T20s. Across 217 games, the Indian opener has amassed 6,437 runs at an average of 32.84 (SR: 178.11). Abhishek already has the joint-most T20 tons (10) by an Indian, with Virat Kohli.