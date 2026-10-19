Indian opener Abhishek Sharma eyes these three T20 records

Abhishek's ability to go all out from the outset stands out.

This has resulted in 70 sixes from his blade in 2026 alone, the most by an Indian batter in a calendar year.

Abhishek is now closing in on 150 T20I sixes. His current tally reads 143.

Only Rohit Sharma (205) and Suryakumar Yadav (179) have reached this landmark for India so far.