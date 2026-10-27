 Abhishek Sharma scripts records with his 4th T20I hundred: Stats 

Abhishek's innings made India's chase of 199 runs a mere cakewalk.

He and his opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (45) wreaked havoc on the Kiwis during the powerplay, scoring a whopping 118 runs in the first six overs.

The former went on to hammer a 35-ball hundred. By the time he was dismissed, India had already raced to 178 runs in just 10 overs.

Though New Zealand picked up a couple of wickets later on, India (199/4) prevailed in 13.2 overs.