Abhishek Sharma strikes at 234.88 against Rashid Khan (T20s): Stats

As per Cricinfo, Abhishek has scored a total of 101 runs off 43 balls against the Afghanistan spinner in T20 cricket.

This includes one dismissal and eight sixes across five innings.

His strike rate of 234.88 is the highest among all 113 batters who have faced at least 30 balls from him in T20 cricket matches with ball-by-ball data available.

On Sunday, Abhishek smashed Rashid for 19 runs off seven balls with the help of two fours and a six.