Abhishek Sharma strikes at 234.88 against Rashid Khan (T20s): Stats
What's the story
In a scintillating display of batting prowess, India's Abhishek Sharma has created a new record against Rashid Khan in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. His blistering knock of 82 off just 32 balls not only helped India chase down the target of 157 in a mere 13.4 overs but also put him in the record books against the talismanic Afghanistan leg-spinner.
Record
Highest strike rate against Rashid in T20Is
As per Cricinfo, Abhishek has scored a total of 101 runs off 43 balls against the Afghanistan spinner in T20 cricket.
This includes one dismissal and eight sixes across five innings.
His strike rate of 234.88 is the highest among all 113 batters who have faced at least 30 balls from him in T20 cricket matches with ball-by-ball data available.
On Sunday, Abhishek smashed Rashid for 19 runs off seven balls with the help of two fours and a six.
Partnership
Abhishek's blistering knock powers India's chase
Abhishek's 82 was laced with seven fours and as many sixes, as he took on the Afghanistan bowlers right from the start.
He found an able partner in Ishan Kishan, who scored 42 off 33 balls.
The duo added a whopping 121 runs for the second wicket after Sanju Samson was dismissed for just 10 runs.
New record
Highest scoring rate for a century-plus partnership vs Afghanistan
The 121-run partnership between Abhishek and Ishan came off just 53 balls at an impressive rate of 13.70 runs per over.
This is the highest-ever scoring rate for a century-plus partnership against Afghanistan in T20Is, surpassing the previous best of 12.25 runs per over set by Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh in Bengaluru in 2024.
Match outcome
India win by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
India reached 82/1 in the powerplay, with Abhishek and Ishan attacking the Afghanistan bowlers.
Despite their dismissals later in the innings, their explosive partnership had already put India in a dominant position.
Shreyas Iyer (8*) and Tilak Varma (3*) remained unbeaten as India completed the chase in 13.4 overs, winning by seven wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Afghanistan.
Stats
Here are his T20I stats
Across 57 T20Is, Abhishek has scored 1,711 runs at an average of 31.68. He already has two tons and 12 half-centuries.
Abhishek recently became the fifth Indian to complete 100 sixes in the format (now 111).
He also has 171 fours. Abhishek's strike rate of 189.68 is currently the highest in the format (Minimum: 1,000 runs).
During his stay, Abhishek also went past 6,000 T20 runs.
Twitter Post
Here's how Abhishek tormented Afghan bowlers
Abhishek Sharma doing what he does best 🫡 💥— FanCode (@FanCode) September 13, 2026
Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode 📲#AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/M6C9cEspAY