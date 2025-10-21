Alex Carey, Adam Zampa return for Australia-India 2nd ODI

Zampa is likely to replace Matthew Kuhnemann, who took two wickets against India in Perth. The latter has left the squad but will rejoin before the 1st T20I against the same opposition in Canberra. Meanwhile, Josh Philippe may be dropped for Carey's return. While Zampa's tricks bolster the Aussies in white-ball cricket, Carey has been Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs.

Player updates

Australian camp reeling with injuries

Australia, who are reeling with injuries, have lost another pacer in the form of Ben Dwarshuis. The left-arm seamer has been ruled out of the entire series against India due to a left calf injury. He is hopeful of returning for the T20I series. The Aussies are also without Josh Inglis, who is recovering from an injury. He is expected to return in Sydney. Mitchell Marsh is currently leading Australia in place of the injured Pat Cummins.