Alex Carey, Adam Zampa return for Australia-India 2nd ODI
What's the story
Wrist-spinner Adam Zampa and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey have been included in Australia's ODI squad for the impending 2nd against India at Adelaide Oval. Zampa missed the series opener in Perth due to family reasons, while Carey was released from his duties to play for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield as part of his Ashes preparations. Australia beat India in the rain-marred Perth ODI on October 19.
Squad changes
A look at squad changes
Zampa is likely to replace Matthew Kuhnemann, who took two wickets against India in Perth. The latter has left the squad but will rejoin before the 1st T20I against the same opposition in Canberra. Meanwhile, Josh Philippe may be dropped for Carey's return. While Zampa's tricks bolster the Aussies in white-ball cricket, Carey has been Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs.
Player updates
Australian camp reeling with injuries
Australia, who are reeling with injuries, have lost another pacer in the form of Ben Dwarshuis. The left-arm seamer has been ruled out of the entire series against India due to a left calf injury. He is hopeful of returning for the T20I series. The Aussies are also without Josh Inglis, who is recovering from an injury. He is expected to return in Sydney. Mitchell Marsh is currently leading Australia in place of the injured Pat Cummins.
Information
Australia's likely XI for Adelaide ODI
Australia (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matt Short, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.