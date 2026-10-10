One-off Test: Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem dents Bangladesh with four-fer
What's the story
Afghanistan pacer Mohammad Saleem put up a stellar show against Bangladesh in the first innings of the one-off Test match in Abu Dhabi. Starting the second day at 317/8, Bangladesh added just 29 runs before being bowled out for a total of 346. Saleem bagged four wickets while Yamin Ahmadzai took three wickets to dismantle the Bangladeshi batting order. Here we look at the former's performance and stats.
Bowling highlight
A fine spell from Saleem
Saleem, who had taken six wickets for 140 runs against India in June, took the first wicket of Day 2 by trapping Taijul Islam.
On the opening day, his short-pitched bowling tactics worked well against several batters.
Opener Shadman Islam (67) was his first victim. Litton Das (53) was the other half-centurion, who was dismissed by Saleem.
Hasan Mahmud (2) was his other victim.
Stats
Here are his stats
Saleem's 23 overs resulted in 82 runs and four wickets (2 maidens).
He now has 10 wickets across three Tests at 27.90.
In First-Class cricket, Safi now has two four-fers and three fifers across 20 matches, as per Cricinfo.
The 24-year-old pacer's tally in the format now reads 68 wickets at 27-plus.
Meanwhile, Ahmadzai's 3/79 in 20.3 overs have taken him to 19 wickets across nine Tests at 31.10.