One-off Test: Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem dents Bangladesh with four-fer

Saleem, who had taken six wickets for 140 runs against India in June, took the first wicket of Day 2 by trapping Taijul Islam.

On the opening day, his short-pitched bowling tactics worked well against several batters.

Opener Shadman Islam (67) was his first victim. Litton Das (53) was the other half-centurion, who was dismissed by Saleem.

Hasan Mahmud (2) was his other victim.