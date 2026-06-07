Safi's performance came on a pitch that wasn't very helpful for bowlers (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

One-off Test: Mohammad Saleem Safi claims six-wicket haul versus India

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:41 pm Jun 07, 202602:41 pm

What's the story

Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem Safi has emerged as a standout performer for his team in the ongoing one-off Test against India in Mullanpur. The young pacer, playing just his second Test match, took an impressive six-wicket haul across the first two days of the match. His performance came despite difficult conditions and a pitch that wasn't very helpful for bowlers. Owing to the same, India's strong batting line-up declared at a massive 564-8. Here we look at Safi's performance and stats.