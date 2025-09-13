Asia Cup Ind-Pak: 'No breaking news,' Major's boycott call

The upcoming Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has sparked widespread calls for a boycott. The calls came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 people killed in Jammu and Kashmir and a subsequent four-day conflict between India and Pakistan. Social media is abuzz with hashtags like #BoycottIndvsPak, with public figures from actors to military veterans joining the chorus.

Veteran voices Retired Major's appeal Retired Major Pawan Kumar asked media outlets to avoid coverage of the match, writing on X: "No breaking news, no score updates, no tickers—we know you can't boycott it but you can definitely avoid it silently." Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla echoed similar sentiments, saying "All of India...want India to have no relations with Pakistan and must not play cricket with them at all."

Twitter Post Twitter Post Can we request all the mainstream media channels to not cover the India Pakistan match in Asia cup



No breaking news , no score updates, no tickers - we know you can’t boycott it but you can definitely avoid it silently



Hope you all respect the sentiments of 140 crore Indians… — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) September 12, 2025

Political stance Political leaders opposed to match Political leaders also opposed the match when it was first announced. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the hypocrisy of continuing cricket relations with Pakistan while suspending trade and other ties. Sponsors have also withdrawn their support, with travel company EaseMyTrip pulling out as a sponsor in July over concerns about normalizing relations with a terrorist-promoting country.

Ticket sales Ticket sales affected by calls for boycott The match's ticket sales have also been affected, with premium packages remaining unsold due to steep prices. Reports suggest that only lower-stand tickets are selling steadily. Despite the boycott calls, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had said in July that "Terrorism must not happen, but sports must go on." However, this view seems to be in the minority as public sentiment leans toward a complete boycott.