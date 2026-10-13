Aiden Markram records fifth 50-plus Test score against Australia: Stats

Chasing a mammoth 421, South Africa were 102/4 (41 overs) by stumps on Day 4.

The final day saw Hazlewood demolish the Proteas, who fell for 206.

However, Markram stood like a rock. His 59-run knock with Marco Jansen inspired some hope after SA slumped to 156/6.

Later in the day, Mitchell Starc broke Markram's resistance as the latter departed for 75 (237). His knock had 10 fours.