Aiden Markram records fifth 50-plus Test score against Australia: Stats
What's the story
Australia beat South Africa in the 1st Test of the three-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. The Aussies successfully defended 420, bowling the Proteas out for 206 on the final day. While Josh Hazlewood shone with a six-fer, Aiden Markram tried dragging the chase with his 75 (237). Despite the defeat, Markram's resounding strokes on a tricky Day 5 surface stood out.
Knock
Markram's resilience in Durban
Chasing a mammoth 421, South Africa were 102/4 (41 overs) by stumps on Day 4.
The final day saw Hazlewood demolish the Proteas, who fell for 206.
However, Markram stood like a rock. His 59-run knock with Marco Jansen inspired some hope after SA slumped to 156/6.
Later in the day, Mitchell Starc broke Markram's resistance as the latter departed for 75 (237). His knock had 10 fours.
Information
Exploits in first innings
In the first innings too, Markram steadied SA's innings after Rickelton departed in the first over. The former scored a fine 37 off 67 balls (7 fours), having added 84 runs with David Bedingham.
Numbers
A look at his Test numbers
As mentioned, this was Markram's fifth 50-plus score against Australia in Test cricket, including three tons.
In six Tests (12 innings) against the Aussies, the Proteas batter has scored 728 runs at an average of 60.66.
Overall, Markram has raced to 3,304 runs from 51 Tests at 35.91. His tally includes 8 tons and 14 half-centuries.