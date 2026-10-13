Australia beat South Africa in thrilling Kingsmead Test: Key stats

Electing to bat on a tricky surface, Australia compiled 390 (137.2 overs). The Aussies were 124/6 at one stage, but Renshaw's masterclass took them toward 400.

In response, SA perished for 284, with Australia showing a concerted bowling performance.

Renshaw once again crossed the 50-run mark, propelling the visitors to 314/6d.

The final day saw Hazlewood demolishing SA, who fell for 206. Markram scored a fighting fifty.