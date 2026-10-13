Australia beat South Africa in thrilling Kingsmead Test: Key stats
What's the story
Australia beat South Africa in the 1st Test of the three-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. The Aussies successfully defended 420, bowling the Proteas out for 206 on the final day. While Aiden Markram tried dragging the chase with his 75 (237), Josh Hazlewood's six-wicket haul topped it. Matt Renshaw stole the show with scores of 190 and 82, as well as two wickets.
Summary
How the match panned out
Electing to bat on a tricky surface, Australia compiled 390 (137.2 overs). The Aussies were 124/6 at one stage, but Renshaw's masterclass took them toward 400.
In response, SA perished for 284, with Australia showing a concerted bowling performance.
Renshaw once again crossed the 50-run mark, propelling the visitors to 314/6d.
The final day saw Hazlewood demolishing SA, who fell for 206. Markram scored a fighting fifty.
Progression
Australia give SA 421-run target
After Renshaw's fine 82 (99) before tea on Day 4, Australia scored rapidly, considering the declaration.
While Beau Webster reached 39 off 43 balls, Australian captain Pat Cummins hammered 4 sixes in his 12-ball 32.
Both returned unbeaten as Australia declared at 314/6. Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.
Meanwhile, the hosts were 102/4 (41 overs) by stumps.
Century
Renshaw's historic Test ton
Earlier in the match, Renshaw scored his second Test century. His 190 (397) was laced with 21 fours and a six.
The left-hander's innings also made him one of the highest-scoring Australians in South Africa during Tests.
His knock ranks fourth on the list behind Greg Blewett (214), Adam Gilchrist (204*), and Herbie Collins (203).
Information
Renshaw back and how
As per Cricbuzz, Renshaw scored a Test century after nine years and 280 days, the third-longest gap between two Test centuries for an Australian after Warren Bardsley's 13 years and 346 days (1912-1926) and Bob Simpson's 10 years and a day (1968-1978).
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Highest run rate in a Test innings at Kingsmead
Australia's run rate in the second innings read 5.41, the highest ever in a Test innings at Kingsmead. They surpassed South Africa, who recorded a run rate of 4.63 against West Indies in 2008.