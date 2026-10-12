Matt Renshaw slams 82 after epic century in Durban: Stats
What's the story
After a marathon knock, Australian batter Matt Renshaw slammed a fine 82 (99) against South Africa in the 1st Test at Kingsmead, Durban. Renshaw, who earlier made history with a 397-ball 190, bolstered the Aussies in the second innings. Extending the visitors' lead on Day 4, Renshaw took them toward the 300-run mark. He concluded the match with 272 runs.
Knock
Renshaw's defiant knock on Day 4
Australia, having extended their first-innings lead, were three down (125/3) in 23.5 overs when Renshaw came in.
He shared brief stands with Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, and Beau Webster to power the Aussies.
In the 55th over, Keshav Maharaj caught Renshaw off his own bowling. He departed for 82 off 99 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes).
Century
Renshaw's historic Test ton
Earlier in the match, Renshaw scored his second Test century. His 190 (397) was laced with 21 fours and a six.
This helped Australia score 390 (137.2 overs).
The left-hander's innings also made him one of the highest-scoring Australians in South Africa during Tests.
His knock ranks fourth on the list behind Greg Blewett (214), Adam Gilchrist (204*), and Herbie Collins (203).
Do you know?
Renshaw back and how
As per Cricbuzz, Renshaw scored a Test century after nine years and 280 days, the third-longest gap between two Test centuries for an Australian after Warren Bardsley's 13 years and 346 days (1912-1926) and Bob Simpson's 10 years and a day (1968-1978).
Information
A look at his numbers
Renshaw made his Test debut against the same opposition in 2016. He now has 925 runs from 16 Tests at an average of 45.56, including 2 tons and 4 half-centuries. The left-hander averages 66.8 against the Proteas.