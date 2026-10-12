Matt Renshaw slams 82 after epic century in Durban: Stats

Australia, having extended their first-innings lead, were three down (125/3) in 23.5 overs when Renshaw came in.

He shared brief stands with Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, and Beau Webster to power the Aussies.

In the 55th over, Keshav Maharaj caught Renshaw off his own bowling. He departed for 82 off 99 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes).