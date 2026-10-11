Matt Renshaw breaks these records with 190 in Durban Test
What's the story
Australian batter Matt Renshaw has etched his name in the record books with a spectacular innings of 190 against South Africa in the first Test at Durban. The left-hander's knock is now the highest individual score by an Australian at this venue, surpassing Phillip Hughes's previous record of 160 set back in 2009. Renshaw's innings also became the highest Test score by a No. 5 or lower batter at this ground, breaking Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera's unbeaten 153 from 2019.
Match impact
Renshaw's innings bolsters Australia's total
Renshaw's innings came off 397 balls and included 21 fours and a six.
His effort helped Australia recover from a shaky start on Day 1, when they were reeling at 84/4 and later at 124/6.
They eventually posted a total of 390 all out in their first innings.
The left-hander got vital support from the lower order, especially Nathan Lyon, with whom he shared an impressive ninth-wicket partnership worth 134 runs.
Batting strategy
A display of patience and technique
Renshaw's innings was the most common formula known to the game: patience, concentration and pacing.
He started off cautiously on Day 1 with an unbeaten 46 before resuming his innings on Day 2.
Despite some tough spells from South African bowlers Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, Renshaw held his ground.
He capitalized on the more modest velocity and bounce of Wiaan Mulder in between times to keep the scoreboard ticking for Australia.
Record-breaking feat
Second Test century for Renshaw
Renshaw's innings was his second Test century, the first being 184 against Pakistan in Sydney in 2017.
He reached his 150 off 311 balls before going past his previous highest score in Test cricket.
The left-hander's innings also made him one of the highest-scoring Australians in South Africa during Tests.
His knock ranks fourth on the list behind Greg Blewett (214), Adam Gilchrist (204*), and Herbie Collins (203).
Dismissal details
Day 2 summary of the match
Renshaw was finally dismissed by Simon Harmer, caught at slip. His dismissal ended an innings that had played a crucial role in Australia's recovery from a difficult position.
At the end of Day 2, South Africa was at 27/1 in 8.4 overs, trailing Australia by 363 runs.
Ryan Rickelton fell for a duck to Josh Hazlewood while Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were unbeaten on 15 and 12 respectively at stumps.
Feat
First Australian with Test ton in South Africa since 2014
Before Renshaw, David Warner was the last Australian to score a Test century in South Africa, as per Cricinfo.
The latter had scored an impressive 145 runs in the second innings of a Cape Town Test in March 2014.
Renshaw now owns the 4th-highest score among batters at number 5 or lower in away matches (home of opposition) against South Africa.
Comeback
Renshaw is back and how
As per Cricbuzz, Renshaw scored a Test century after 9 years and 280 days (3567 days) - the third longest gap between two Test centuries for an Australian after Warren Bardsley's 13 years and 346 days (1912-1926) and Bob Simpson's 10 years and 1 day (1968-1978).
Renshaw and Lyon's 134-run stand is the highest for the ninth wicket by a visiting batter in South Africa.
This is also the second-highest stand for Australia for this wicket.