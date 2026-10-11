Matt Renshaw breaks these records with 190 in Durban Test

Renshaw's innings came off 397 balls and included 21 fours and a six.

His effort helped Australia recover from a shaky start on Day 1, when they were reeling at 84/4 and later at 124/6.

They eventually posted a total of 390 all out in their first innings.

The left-hander got vital support from the lower order, especially Nathan Lyon, with whom he shared an impressive ninth-wicket partnership worth 134 runs.