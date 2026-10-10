Durban Test: Matt Renshaw's 190 helps Australia take charge
What's the story
Matt Renshaw scored a brilliant 190 to help Australia reach a total of 390 all out on the second day of their first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. The home side managed to score just 27 runs for the loss of one wicket before bad light brought an early end to play. The touring side had been struggling at one stage, but Renshaw's stellar performance turned things around for them. Here's more.
Stellar performance
Renshaw's stellar performance
Renshaw, who was slated to open but batted at No. 5, reached his century off 204 balls with his 10th four.
He was unbeaten on 102 at lunch, alongside Nathan Lyon (seven).
The Australian batsman had an impressive partnership of 86 runs with captain Pat Cummins before the latter was dismissed for 43.
Despite Wiann Mulder bowling Mitchell Starc for six, Australia managed to add a healthy 43 runs to their overnight total of 187-6 as the pitch appeared less bouncy than on day one.
AUS
Renshaw and Lyon frustrate the hosts
Australia, who resumed Day 2 on 187/6, went on to score 390 in the 1st innings.
Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins, who saw Day 1 out, went on to hand Australia a safety net on Day 2.
It was Mulder who broke an 83-run stand for the 7th wicket by dismissing Cummins.
He then completed his four-fer by dismissing Starc. Australia were 230/8 at this stage.
However, Renshaw and Lyon added 134 runs for the 9th wicket to frustrate SA.
Career revival
First Test century since January 2017
Renshaw's century, his first since January 2017, could be a turning point in his Test career.
The batter, who also owns three Test fifties, raced to 843 runs across 16 Tests at 35.12.
The 30-year-old now has 27 tons and 24 fifties across 135 First-Class games, as per Cricinfo.
This includes 8,386 runs at 37-plus.
Notably, Renshaw recently made a comeback to the Aussie Test XI. The Mackay Test against Bangladesh in August marked his return.
Record
First Australian with Test ton in South Africa since 2014
Before Renshaw, David Warner was the last Australian to score a Test century in South Africa, as per Cricinfo.
Warner had scored an impressive 145 runs in the second innings of a Cape Town Test in March 2014.
Renshaw now owns the 4th-highest score among batters at number 5 or lower in away matches (home of opposition) against South Africa.
Among Australian batters, this is the third-highest score after Greg Blewett (214) in Johannesburg and Adam Gilchrist (204*) in Johannesburg.
Do you know?
Renshaw sets this record at Kingsmead, Durban
Renshaw's 190 is now the highest score by a visiting batter while batting at number 5 or lower against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. He broke the record of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera (153* in 2019).
Bowling
Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder impress with ball versus Australia
Marco Jansen and Mulder put in a decent show with the ball versus Australia.
Jansen produced figures worth 3/68 from 31 overs. Mulder was the pick of the bowlers with 4/68 from 27 overs.
Jansen has raced to 92 scalps in Tests from 22 matches at 21.17.
Meanwhile, Mulder picked up his third four-wicket haul for the Proteas. Playing his 25th match, the all-rounder has amassed 42 wickets at 25.14.
Information
SA are 27/1 at stumps
Aiden Markram and David Bedingham scored unbeaten 15 and 12 respectively to help South Africa get to 27/1. Earlier, Ryan Rickelton bagged a duck with pacer Josh Hazlewood dismissing the southpaw.