Durban Test: Matt Renshaw's 190 helps Australia take charge

Renshaw, who was slated to open but batted at No. 5, reached his century off 204 balls with his 10th four.

He was unbeaten on 102 at lunch, alongside Nathan Lyon (seven).

The Australian batsman had an impressive partnership of 86 runs with captain Pat Cummins before the latter was dismissed for 43.

Despite Wiann Mulder bowling Mitchell Starc for six, Australia managed to add a healthy 43 runs to their overnight total of 187-6 as the pitch appeared less bouncy than on day one.