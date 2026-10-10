Matt Renshaw scores valiant 190 vs South Africa: Key stats
What's the story
Matt Renshaw scripted a ton of records with a sensational knock of 190 in the first Test against South Africa in Durban. The Australian cricket team was struggling at 124/6 before Renshaw stepped up with a stellar innings. He added vital runs with the lower-order batters, powering the Aussies to a score of 390/10. His only other century came against Pakistan at the SCG in January 2017 when he made 184 runs. Here are the key stats.
Match dynamics
Renshaw shines at No. 5
Renshaw has adapted well to his new batting position at No. 5 after Nic Maddinson's surprise selection as an opener.
Despite Maddinson's selection backfiring initially, Renshaw looked comfortable in the middle order against seamers and spinners alike.
The left-handed batter was then involved in a vital 86-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (43) after the Aussies were reduced to 124/6.
Renshaw later also dominated a 134-run partnership with Nathan Lyon (27) and completed his ton during the course.
The batter showed an improved play against spin. He was finally dismissed by Simon Harmer.
Career revival
First Test century since January 2017
Renshaw's century, his first since January 2017, could be a turning point in his Test career.
The batter, who also owns three Test fifties, raced to 843 runs across 16 Tests at 35.12.
The 30-year-old now has 27 tons and 24 fifties across 135 First-Class games, as per Cricinfo.
This includes 8,386 runs at 37-plus.
Notably, Renshaw recently made a comeback to the Aussie Test XI.
The Mackay Test against Bangladesh in August marked his return.
Feat
First Australian with Test ton in South Africa since 2014
Before Renshaw, David Warner was the last Australian to score a Test century in South Africa, as per Cricinfo.
Warner had scored an impressive 145 runs in the second innings of a Cape Town Test in March 2014.
Renshaw now owns the 4th-highest score among batters at number 5 or lower in away matches (home of opposition) against South Africa.
Among Australian batters, this is the third-highest score after Greg Blewett (214) in Johannesburg and Adam Gilchrist (204*) in Johannesburg.
Do you know?
Renshaw sets this record at Kingsmead, Durban
Renshaw's 190 is now the highest score by a visiting batter while batting at number 5 or lower against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. He broke the record of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera (153* in 2019).