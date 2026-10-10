Matt Renshaw scores valiant 190 vs South Africa: Key stats 

Renshaw has adapted well to his new batting position at No. 5 after Nic Maddinson's surprise selection as an opener.

Despite Maddinson's selection backfiring initially, Renshaw looked comfortable in the middle order against seamers and spinners alike.

The left-handed batter was then involved in a vital 86-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (43) after the Aussies were reduced to 124/6.

Renshaw later also dominated a 134-run partnership with Nathan Lyon (27) and completed his ton during the course.

The batter showed an improved play against spin. He was finally dismissed by Simon Harmer.