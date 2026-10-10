Matt Renshaw hammers his second Test hundred: Key stats 

Renshaw came to bat when Australia lost its third wicket at a score of 84 runs.

He countered the South African bowlers bravely and took the innings forward.

The left-handed batter was then involved in a vital 86-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins (43), taking the Aussies past 200.

Renshaw later also dominated a 70-plus partnership with Nathan Lyon and completed his ton during the course.