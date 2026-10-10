Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder impress with ball versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
South Africa cricket team pacers Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder put in a decent show with the ball versus Australia in the 1st Test at Kingsmead, Durban. Jansen produced figures worth 3/68 from 31 overs. Mulder was the pick of the bowlers with 4/68 from 27 overs. Australia, who resumed Day 2 on 187/6, went on to score 390 in the 1st innings.
Start
Duo gets first four scalps to reduce Australia at 87/4
On Day 1, Mulder handed his side a strong start by dismissing Travis Head (9).
Nic Maddinson was the next to depart, getting out to Jansen for a 33-ball duck.
Mulder then broke a 60-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith by getting the former.
Jansen had Australia at 84/4 by dismissing Smith right after lunch.
Anrich Nortje took the remaining two wickets.
Day 2
Mulder and Jansen break pivotal stands as Australia frustrate SA
Matt Renshaw and Pat Cummins, who saw Day 1 out, went on to hand Australia a safety net on Day 2.
It was Mulder who broke an 83-run stand for the 7th wicket by dismissing Cummins.
He then completed his four-fer by dismissing Mitchell Starc. Australia were 230/8 at this stage.
It was Jansen who then broke a 134-run stand between Renshaw and Nathan Lyon, by dismissing the latter.
Information
Jansen gets to 92 scalps in Tests
Jansen has raced to 92 scalps in Tests from 22 matches at 21.17. As per Cricinfo, in five matches against the Aussies, he now owns 11 wickets at 34.09. Notably, 54 of his 92 scalps have come in home conditions at 20.03.
Mulder
3rd four-wicket haul in Tests for Mulder
Mulder picked up his third four-wicket haul for the Proteas.
Playing his 25th match, the all-rounder has amassed 42 wickets at 25.14.
He clocked his maiden four-fer against Australia. He also owns one four-fer each against West Indies and Zimbabwe respectively.
Overall in First-Class cricket, Mulder has amassed 239 wickets from 100 matches (156 innings).
He recorded his 14th four-fer in FC cricket.