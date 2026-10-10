Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder impress with ball versus Australia: Stats

On Day 1, Mulder handed his side a strong start by dismissing Travis Head (9).

Nic Maddinson was the next to depart, getting out to Jansen for a 33-ball duck.

Mulder then broke a 60-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith by getting the former.

Jansen had Australia at 84/4 by dismissing Smith right after lunch.

Anrich Nortje took the remaining two wickets.