Durban Test: South Africa's pacers dominate Australia on Day 1

Marnus Labuschagne, who has been out of form, joined Steve Smith after Maddinson's dismissal.

Despite taking a few blows on his chest, Labuschagne tried to stay positive.

Smith was aggressive against spinner Keshav Maharaj, hitting two sixes off his second over.

However, Labuschagne was dismissed by a Mulder nip-backer that was reviewed in vain. He ended up managing 37 off 58 balls.

He has now gone 11 consecutive innings without scoring a 50.