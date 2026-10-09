Steve Smith becomes Australia's third-highest scorer in Tests: Key stats

Despite the early setbacks, Labuschagne and Smith managed to steady Australia's innings with a 60-run partnership.

However, their efforts were cut short when Labuschagne was trapped lbw by Wiaan Mulder on the last ball before lunch.

He left the field after an unsuccessful review.

At lunch, Australia was 84 for three with Smith remaining unbeaten on 25.

Shortly after lunch, Smith perished to left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.

His 53-ball 25 was laced with 2 sixes.