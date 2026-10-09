Steve Smith becomes Australia's third-highest scorer in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
In the first Test match of the highly anticipated series, Australia's top order faced a stern test from South Africa's revamped bowling attack. The match is being played in Durban. Australia were reduced to 24/2 when Steve Smith walked in. He formed a 60-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne, who perished on the last ball before lunch. After lunch, Smith failed to alter the score, falling for 25. However, he went on to set a record.
Recovery attempt
Labuschagne and Smith steady Australia's innings
Despite the early setbacks, Labuschagne and Smith managed to steady Australia's innings with a 60-run partnership.
However, their efforts were cut short when Labuschagne was trapped lbw by Wiaan Mulder on the last ball before lunch.
He left the field after an unsuccessful review.
At lunch, Australia was 84 for three with Smith remaining unbeaten on 25.
Shortly after lunch, Smith perished to left-arm pacer Marco Jansen.
His 53-ball 25 was laced with 2 sixes.
Record
Smith surpasses Steve Waugh to enter top 3 for AUS
With his 8th run of the contest, Smith became the third-highest run-scorer for Australia in Test cricket.
He surpassed former legend Steve Waugh, who scored 10,927 runs at 51.06 from 168 matches (100s: 32, 50s: 50).
Smith has raced to 10,945 runs from 126 matches (244 innings) at 55.84 (100s: 37, 50s: 45).
Only Ricky Ponting (13,378) and Allan Border (11,734) are ahead in terms of Test runs for Australia.