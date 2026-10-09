Australia's Nic Maddinson bags 33-ball duck on Test return: Details 

Maddinson's dismissal came as a major blow for Australia, especially after Travis Head (9) was dismissed earlier.

The left-handed batsman has now entered the record books for the longest Test duck by an Australian opener in terms of balls faced, where balls faced data is available.

In the overall list of opener's, Maddinson's duck is the third-longest.

Notably, Maddinson last played a Test for Australia during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in 2016 and hasn't played First-Class cricket in over a year.