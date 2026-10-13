Josh Hazlewood dents South Africa with career-best Test figures (innings)

SA's chase had a poor start as they lost Ryan Rickelton early. Hazlewood struck in the fourth over.

While David Bedingham and Markram steadied the ship with a 66-run stand, Hazlewood once again struck by dismissing Bedingham.

Notably, SA were 102/4 (41 overs) by stumps on Day 4.

The following morning saw Hazlewood snap the 69-run stand between Wiaan Mulder and Markram.