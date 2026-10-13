Josh Hazlewood dents South Africa with career-best Test figures (innings)
What's the story
Speedster Josh Hazlewood starred in Australia's 214-run win over South Africa in the 1st Test at Kingsmead, Durban. The Aussies successfully defended 420, bowling the Proteas out for 206 on the final day. While Aiden Markram tried dragging the chase with his 75 (237), Josh Hazlewood's six-wicket haul topped it. The latter raced to his 15th fifer, his best in the format.
Spell
SA falter on fifth morning
SA's chase had a poor start as they lost Ryan Rickelton early. Hazlewood struck in the fourth over.
While David Bedingham and Markram steadied the ship with a 66-run stand, Hazlewood once again struck by dismissing Bedingham.
Notably, SA were 102/4 (41 overs) by stumps on Day 4.
The following morning saw Hazlewood snap the 69-run stand between Wiaan Mulder and Markram.
Information
Hazlewood cleans up the tail
Dismissing Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer, Hazlewood completed his fifer after lunch. He removed Anrich Nortje to wrap up the match and finished with returns of 6/49 in 16.5 overs, including 4 maidens.
Numbers
Hazlewood's record Test fifer
As mentioned, this was Hazlewood's 15th fifer in Test cricket. He became the ninth Australian bowler to touch this mark.
The Aussie seamer also recorded his best innings figures against South Africa in the format.
Overall, Hazlewood concluded the match with figures of 8/103, also his best against the Proteas.
He now has 44 wickets from 10 Tests at 24.79 against SA.
Career
A look at his career numbers
Hazlewood's 6/49 are now also his best innings figures in Tests.
The right-arm seamer is closing in on former speedster Mitchell Johnson's historic tally of 313 Test wickets.
Hazlewood, a crucial member of Australia's bowling quartet, now has 311 wickets from 79 Tests at an average of 23.71.
He is yet to take a match haul of 10 wickets (BBM: 9/79).