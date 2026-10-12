Kingsmead Test: SA require 319 more runs; Australia eye win

According to Cricbuzz, Renshaw scored 57 runs off the sweep shot, the most by a batter in a Test in South Africa.

The left-handed batter made his Test debut against the same opposition in 2016.

He now has 925 runs from 16 Tests at an average of 45.56, including 2 tons and 4 half-centuries. He averages 66.8 against the Proteas.