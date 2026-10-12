Kingsmead Test: SA require 319 more runs; Australia eye win
What's the story
Australia mounted further pressure on South Africa on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Kingsmead, Durban. Resuming at their overnight score of 33/0, the visitors extended their first-innings lead. Declaring at 314/6 by tea, they gave SA a 421-run target. Matt Renshaw followed up his epic 190 with another 82-run knock. Meanwhile, the hosts were 102/4 (41 overs) by stumps.
Innings
How Australia's second innings panned out
Australia scored rapidly on the fourth morning, reaching 72/2 by 11 overs. Opener Nic Maddinson departed after scoring a 38-ball 48.
Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith then took the Aussies past 120.
Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj struck in quick succession thereafter, reducing Australia to 157/4.
After lunch, Renshaw's fine 82 off 99 balls drove Australia toward 300.
Sweep
Renshaw's sweep steals the show
According to Cricbuzz, Renshaw scored 57 runs off the sweep shot, the most by a batter in a Test in South Africa.
The left-handed batter made his Test debut against the same opposition in 2016.
He now has 925 runs from 16 Tests at an average of 45.56, including 2 tons and 4 half-centuries. He averages 66.8 against the Proteas.
Information
Australia declare after lower-order carnage
After Renshaw's dismissal, the declaration was in sight. While Beau Webster reached 39 off 43 balls, Australian captain Pat Cummins hammered 4 sixes in his 12-ball 32. Both returned unbeaten as Australia declared at 314/6. Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.
Innings
The story of chase so far
SA's chase was off to a poor start as they lost Ryan Rickelton early. Josh Hazlewood struck in the fourth over.
However, David Bedingham and Aiden Markram steadied the ship with a 66-run stand. Hazlewood once again struck by stopping Bedingham before his half-century.
Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs also departed shortly after, leaving SA at 86/4.
Notably, the highest successful Test chase is 418 by West Indies against Australia at St John's in 2003.
Information
Highest run rate in a Test innings at Kingsmead
Australia's run rate in the second innings read 5.41, the highest ever in a Test innings at Kingsmead. They surpassed South Africa, who recorded a run rate of 4.63 against West Indies in 2008.