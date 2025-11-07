Unofficial Test: Akash Deep traps Temba Bavuma for golden duck 

South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma 's return to red-ball cricket ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for a golden duck. The incident occurred during the second unofficial Test between India 'A' and South Africa 'A' in Bengaluru. Indian pacer Akash Deep dismissed Bavuma by having him caught behind on his first delivery after the latter had returned from an injury layoff since June's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia.

Match details Bavuma's early dismissal Bavuma's early dismissal came as South Africa 'A' struggled at 12/3 on the second day of play. Notably, India A had posted a first innings score of 255 runs on a challenging pitch. Akash Deep not only dismissed Bavuma but also sent Lesego Senokwane back to the pavilion without scoring, further worsening South Africa A's position in the match.

Future prospects Bavuma hopes to perform better in 2nd innings Bavuma, who was hoping to get some batting practice ahead of the two-Test series starting next week, will surely be disappointed with his early dismissal. He would now hope to perform better in the second innings on a track that has clearly favored bowlers so far. Despite his team's struggles, Akash Deep's impressive performance has made a strong case for his selection in future matches.