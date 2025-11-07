Highest partnerships for South Africa vs Pakistan in away ODIs 

Quinton de Kock 's stunning century propelled South Africa to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second ODI at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. The win leveled the three-match series 1-1 after Pakistan had won the first match by two wickets. De Kock, who scored an unbeaten 123 off 119 balls, formed a massive 153-run second-wicket partnership with Tony de Zorzi. On this note, we list down the highest ODI partnerships by SA pairs versus Pakistan in Pakistan.

#3 Smith & Dippenaar - 138 in Lahore, 2003 At number three, we have the opening pair of former SA skipper Graeme Smith and Boeta Dippenaar. They added 138 runs for the opening wicket as SA were off to a flier while chasing 278 in the 2003 Lahore ODI. While Smith was dismissed for 71 off 99 balls, his opening partner scored an unbeaten ton (110* off 131 balls). Despite their efforts, SA shockingly lost the contest by eight runs.

#2 De Kock & de Zorzi - 153 in Faisalabad, 2025 Chasing 270 in the aforementioned Faisalabad ODI, South Africa were off to a flier with openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius (46) and de Kock adding 81 runs. The latter then put on a 153-run stand for the second wicket with de Zorzi, which helped SA gain a strong hold. While de Zorzi scored a solid 76 from 63 balls, de Kock remained unbeaten on 123 off 119 balls. SA eventually won by eight wickets.