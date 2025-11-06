Quinton de Kock hammers his 22nd century in ODIs: Stats

Veteran South Africa batter Quinton de Kock has floored Pakistan with a stunning century in the 2nd ODI being held at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Chasing a target of 270 runs, de Kock added 81 runs for the opening wicket alongside Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Thereafter, he added a century-plus stand (153 runs) with Tony de Zorzi to ace the chase. Here's more.

Knock De Kock slams an unbeaten 123 to help SA win De Kock remained unbeaten on 123 runs from 119 balls to help SA win. His knock was laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes. The southpaw laid the foundation in this chase with a brilliant opening stand worth 81 runs. Then a match-winning stand alongside de Zorzi stole Pakistan's thunder. The experienced de Kock made sure he oversaw the chase and help SA win.

Stats 3rd-highest number of ODI tons for SA De Kock got to his century in the 31st over. This is now his 22nd hundred in ODIs. The southpaw has overtaken Herschelle Gibbs in terms of ODI tons for South Africa and go 3rd-highest. Most 100s for South Africa in ODIs: 27 - Hashim Amla 25 - AB de Villiers 22 - Quinton de Kock* 21 - Herschelle Gibbs 17 - Jacques Kallis

Asia 2nd-most ODI tons in Asia by a visiting batter This was de Kock's 9th ODI century in Asia. As per Cricbuzz, he now owns the most ODI tons on Asian soil by a visiting batter. Most ODI 100s by a visiting batter in Asia: 10 - AB de Villiers (43 inns) 9 - Quinton de Kock (37 inns)* 8 - Chris Gayle (60 inns) 7 - Shai Hope (31 inns)

Information Another massive feat attained by de Kock De Kock is now the 4th-fastest to 22 ODI tons in terms of innings. He has got to 22 centuries in 157 innings. Notably, he has remained only behind Hashim Amla (126 innings), Virat Kohli (143 innings), and David Warner (153 innings).