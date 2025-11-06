2nd ODI: Nandre Burger rattles Pakistan with 4 wickets

In the second One Day International (ODI) match of the series, South Africa 's Nandre Burger wreaked havoc on Pakistan 's top order. He bagged three wickets in quick succession, leaving the hosts reeling at 22/3. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Burger with a catch taken by Quinton de Kock off the third ball of the match, while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed in his third over. Despite a slow start, Salman Agha and Saim Ayub put together a vital partnership for Pakistan.

Match details Agha and Ayub rescue Pakistan after dismal start Pakistan struggled early on, losing three wickets for just 37 runs. However, a partnership between Salman Agha and Saim Ayub helped stabilize the innings. Ayub scored a patient 53, while Agha made a steady contribution with his 69 off 106 balls. The duo added an important 92-run stand for the fourth wicket before Bosch struck to dismiss Ayub.

Match highlights Late fireworks from Nawaz, Faheem and Naseem The middle-order of Pakistan crumbled under pressure with Hussain Talat and Shaheen Afridi falling cheaply. However, Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf provided some late fireworks in the innings. Nawaz scored a brilliant run-a-ball 59 while Naseem Shah took 22 runs off the last over from Peter to take Pakistan's total to a competitive 269/9 in their allotted overs.

Information Burger claims 4 wickets As mentioned, Burger picked three wickets upfront. His 4th wicket came in the 47th over as he dismissed Faheem Ashraf. He finished with 4 for 46 from 10 overs.