Pakistan's Ayub, Agha and Nawaz slam fifties versus SA: Stats

Pakistan posted a competitive total of 269 runs in their second ODI against South Africa at Rawalpindi. The innings was bolstered by half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, who shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 92 runs. However, it was Mohammad Nawaz's explosive knock that really pushed the team's score in the final overs. Here are further details and stats.

Bowling battle Nawaz's quickfire half-century bolsters Pakistan's score Nawaz scored a quickfire half-century, helping Pakistan score 59 runs in the last five overs. Despite this late surge, South Africa's bowlers had their moments. Left-arm seamer Nandre Burger and leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter, who missed the first game, claimed career-best figures of 4/46 and 3/55 respectively. Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, and Bjorn Fortuin also kept their economy rates under six runs per over.

Match progress Ayub, Agha steady Pakistan after early wicket South Africa struck early in the match, with Fakhar Zaman falling to Burger's short ball. However, Ayub and Agha put up a strong fourth-wicket partnership of 92 runs. Despite the pressure from Bosch's bowling, which nearly got him a wicket every ball during his four-over spell (0/8), Pakistan managed to keep their scoring rate steady with Saim hitting Fortuin for six over long-on.

Wicket woes Agha accelerates scoring to reach his half-century Pakistan's innings took a hit when Ayub was dismissed by Bosch, who took a low catch in his follow-through. Hussain Talat tried to accelerate the scoring but fell to Peter's delivery, leaving Pakistan at 131/5 after 30 overs. Agha reached his half-century off 83 balls. He was dismissed for 69 runs off 106 balls. He was bowled out by Bosch's inswinging yorker in the 41st over.

Endgame Faheem, Nawaz power Pakistan in death overs The last four overs of the innings saw a flurry of runs, with Faheem Ashraf leading the charge. However, he was caught off Burger's slower ball. Despite these setbacks, Pakistan managed to end their innings on a high note with Nawaz scoring a massive six off the first ball of the final over. He hit another four and six before getting caught by Peter in his third catch of the match.

Information Ayub scores 53, registers his 2nd fifty in ODIs Ayub scored 53 runs off 66 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Playing his 14th ODI, he owns 635 runs at 48.84. This was his 2nd ODI fifty (100s: 3).