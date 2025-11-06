Pakistan's Ayub, Agha and Nawaz slam fifties versus SA: Stats
Pakistan posted a competitive total of 269 runs in their second ODI against South Africa at Rawalpindi. The innings was bolstered by half-centuries from Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha, who shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 92 runs. However, it was Mohammad Nawaz's explosive knock that really pushed the team's score in the final overs. Here are further details and stats.
Nawaz's quickfire half-century bolsters Pakistan's score
Nawaz scored a quickfire half-century, helping Pakistan score 59 runs in the last five overs. Despite this late surge, South Africa's bowlers had their moments. Left-arm seamer Nandre Burger and leg-spinner Nqabayomzi Peter, who missed the first game, claimed career-best figures of 4/46 and 3/55 respectively. Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, and Bjorn Fortuin also kept their economy rates under six runs per over.
Ayub, Agha steady Pakistan after early wicket
South Africa struck early in the match, with Fakhar Zaman falling to Burger's short ball. However, Ayub and Agha put up a strong fourth-wicket partnership of 92 runs. Despite the pressure from Bosch's bowling, which nearly got him a wicket every ball during his four-over spell (0/8), Pakistan managed to keep their scoring rate steady with Saim hitting Fortuin for six over long-on.
Agha accelerates scoring to reach his half-century
Pakistan's innings took a hit when Ayub was dismissed by Bosch, who took a low catch in his follow-through. Hussain Talat tried to accelerate the scoring but fell to Peter's delivery, leaving Pakistan at 131/5 after 30 overs. Agha reached his half-century off 83 balls. He was dismissed for 69 runs off 106 balls. He was bowled out by Bosch's inswinging yorker in the 41st over.
Faheem, Nawaz power Pakistan in death overs
The last four overs of the innings saw a flurry of runs, with Faheem Ashraf leading the charge. However, he was caught off Burger's slower ball. Despite these setbacks, Pakistan managed to end their innings on a high note with Nawaz scoring a massive six off the first ball of the final over. He hit another four and six before getting caught by Peter in his third catch of the match.
Ayub scores 53, registers his 2nd fifty in ODIs
Ayub scored 53 runs off 66 balls, hitting five fours and a six. Playing his 14th ODI, he owns 635 runs at 48.84. This was his 2nd ODI fifty (100s: 3).
Agha hammers his 8th fifty; Nawaz slams career-best score
Agha's knock of 69 had 5 fours. He has raced to 1,247 runs from 63 matches at 41.56. This was his 8th fifty (100s: 1). Versus the Proteas, he has amassed a steady 428 runs from six matches at 85.60. This was his 3rd fifty against SA, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Nawaz's 59 was laced with three fours and 4 sixes. This is now his career-best score. He brought up his 2nd ODI fifty and surpassed 500 runs.