BPL 2025-26: Only 5 teams to compete in upcoming season

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a major change for the 2025-26 season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This time, only five teams will be competing in the tournament. The decision comes as a reduction from last year's seven teams. Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders are the only two franchises to have retained their spots from the previous season.

Franchise shifts Three franchises undergo ownership changes Three franchises—Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Sylhet—have undergone ownership changes. This has led to the exclusion of Chittagong Kings, Durbar Rajshahi, and Sylhet Strikers from the competition. The new owners have replaced them with Chattogram Royals, Rajshahi Warriors, and Sylhet Titans. Notably, Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers are also out of the tournament entirely.

Upcoming events Player draft on November 17 The BCB's media department recently announced the list of participating teams for the upcoming season, but did not provide any details about the new ownerships. The BPL player draft is scheduled for November 17. As for the tournament itself, it is likely to take place between mid-December 2025 and mid-January 2026.