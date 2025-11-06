2nd ODI, Tony de Zorzi hammers 76 versus Pakistan: Stats
South African batter Tony de Zorzi helped his side beat Pakistan in the 2nd ODI held at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. The number three batter walked in when SA were 81/1 while chasing 270. He added a superb 153-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Quinton de Kock, who scored an unbeaten 123. This partnership helped the visitors thwart Pakistan. Here's more.
A knock of substance from de Zorzi's blade
It was a knock of substance from de Zorzi's blade. He complemented de Kock and forged a big stand. In the 29th over of SA's innings, de Zorzi was dropped by Faheem Ashraf. De Zorzi's knock grew in stature as his innings progressed. He started slowly but picked up pace to finish on 76 from 63 balls with nine fours and three sixes.
2nd ODI fifty for de Zorzi
Playing his 19th ODI, de Zorzi has raced to 647 runs at 38.05. This was his 2nd ODI fifty. He also owns a ton. His strike rate reads 97-plus in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 6 ODIs against Pakistan, he has amassed 209 runs at 34.83. This was his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan.