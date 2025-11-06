2nd ODI, Tony de Zorzi hammers 76 versus Pakistan: Stats

Knock

A knock of substance from de Zorzi's blade

It was a knock of substance from de Zorzi's blade. He complemented de Kock and forged a big stand. In the 29th over of SA's innings, de Zorzi was dropped by Faheem Ashraf. De Zorzi's knock grew in stature as his innings progressed. He started slowly but picked up pace to finish on 76 from 63 balls with nine fours and three sixes.