Wolves to approach Middlesbrough for Rob Edwards following Pereira sacking

Wolverhampton Wanderers , commonly known as Wolves, are planning to approach Middlesbrough for their head coach Rob Edwards. The move comes after the recent sacking of Vitor Pereira on November 2. Pereira was shown the door following a dismal start to the Premier League season with no wins in his first 10 games in charge.

Past association Edwards has strong ties with Wolves Edwards has a strong connection with Wolves, having played over 100 games for them between 2004 and 2008. He was also part of the coaching staff at the club, first working with the under-18s in 2014 before moving up to a coaching position with the first team in 2015. After a brief hiatus, he returned to head the under-23s in 2019 and held that position until joining Forest Green Rovers in 2021.

Coaching career My focus is on Middlesbrough, says Edwards Edwards took over from Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough in the summer and has since guided them to third place in the Championship. When asked about succeeding Pereira at Molineux, he said his focus was solely on his job at Riverside Stadium. "You know my links to the club [Wolves]," Edwards said, adding that speculation is hard for him to comment on and he's focused on turning things around at Middlesbrough.

Managerial hunt Wolves had previously spoken to Gary O'Neil about a return Wolves had previously spoken to former manager Gary O'Neil about a return to the club. However, he withdrew from the race due to timing issues. Edwards is now emerging as their preferred choice for the managerial position. The relegation-threatened club is preparing an official approach to Middlesbrough, who currently sit third in the Championship table.