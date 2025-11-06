Ruben Amorim responds to Ronaldo's 'miracles' jab at Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that the club has made errors in the past. However, he stressed the importance of looking forward rather than dwelling on previous mistakes. His comments came after a recent interview with Piers Morgan, where former United star Cristiano Ronaldo said that while he thought Amorim was doing a good job, he couldn't work "miracles."

Forward focus We are changing a lot of things, says Amorim Responding to Ronaldo's comments, Amorim emphasized the need for progress. "He [Ronaldo] knows he has a huge impact with everything he says," Amorim said during a press conference on Thursday. The United boss admitted that the club had made many mistakes in the past but is now trying to change things. "We are changing a lot of things; the structure, the way we want players to behave," he added.

Past reflections Ronaldo's scathing attack on United Ronaldo, who left United for Real Madrid in 2009 and returned from Juventus in August 2021, had his contract terminated in November 2022 after criticizing the club. In his latest interview with Morgan, he expressed sadness over the current state of United. "I'm sad because the club is one of the most important clubs in the world," Ronaldo said. He also criticized their lack of structure and hoped for future improvements.

Coach's journey United's struggles under Amorim Amorim took charge of United in November 2024 and led them to last season's Europa League final. However, they lost to Tottenham and missed out on this season's Champions League qualification. The club finished 15th in the Premier League last season, their worst performance since being relegated in 1973-74. Despite spending over £200 million in the summer transfer window, they started this season slowly with an early exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town. They also suffered in the Premier League but have since then picked up pace.