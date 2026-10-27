IPL 2027: Albie Morkel appointed CSK's assistant coach
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have appointed former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel as their new assistant coach. The move comes ahead of the IPL 2027 season and is part of a larger restructuring within the team's coaching staff. Morkel will be working under Zaheer Khan, who leads the revamped coaching unit.
Player history
Morkel was part of CSK's IPL-winning campaigns
Morkel has been a part of the CSK family since the first season of IPL in 2008.
He played for the franchise until 2013, featuring in 92 matches and winning two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.
He was also part of their Champions League T20-winning squad in 2010.
Meanwhile, Morkel finished his celebrated IPL career with 85 wickets at 27.70 and 974 runs at a strike rate of 141.98.
Coaching transition
Gareth Batty joins CSK as an assistant coach
In July 2026, Morkel was promoted to head coach of Joburg Super Kings in SA20. He took over from Stephen Fleming, who had stepped down from the role.
Along with Morkel, Gareth Batty has also joined CSK as an assistant coach after leaving his position as Surrey head coach.
Former Indian fast bowler Mohit Sharma has been appointed as the franchise's new bowling coach.
Upcoming challenge
New coaching staff's 1st job
The new coaching staff's first job will be to finalize the squad retention list ahead of the upcoming mini-auction in December.
This will be a key step in shaping CSK's strategy for IPL 2027.
The franchise confirmed Morkel's appointment on X, saying, "The lion behind some of Chepauk's most unforgettable moments is ready for a new innings! An OG Super King from 2008, a key member of our back-to-back IPL triumphs in 2010 and 2011!"