IPL 2027: Albie Morkel appointed CSK's assistant coach

Morkel has been a part of the CSK family since the first season of IPL in 2008.

He played for the franchise until 2013, featuring in 92 matches and winning two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

He was also part of their Champions League T20-winning squad in 2010.

Meanwhile, Morkel finished his celebrated IPL career with 85 wickets at 27.70 and 974 runs at a strike rate of 141.98.