Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton, wins 2026 US Open: Stats

Zverev had managed to reach his 3rd Grand Slam final of the season.

He won the 2026 French Open title and then lost to Jannik Sinner in the summit clash at Wimbledon.

And now, he has lifted the US Open.

Earlier, Zverev had reached the semis at the Australian Open before going down to Carlos Alcaraz.

His 2026 Slam Slam win-loss tally reads 25-2.