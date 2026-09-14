Alexander Zverev downs Ben Shelton, wins 2026 US Open: Stats
What's the story
Alexander Zverev has won the prestigious men's singles 2026 US Open title. Zverev overcame Ben Shelton in four sets at Arther Ashe Stadium. Zverev won the first set 6-4 before prevailing 7-6 [7-2] in a hard-fought second set. Notably, Shelton then broke Zverev late on in the 3rd set to win 7-5 before Zverev bounced back to break Shelton early and seal the 4th set 6-2.
2026
2nd Grand Slam title from three finals this season
Zverev had managed to reach his 3rd Grand Slam final of the season.
He won the 2026 French Open title and then lost to Jannik Sinner in the summit clash at Wimbledon.
And now, he has lifted the US Open.
Earlier, Zverev had reached the semis at the Australian Open before going down to Carlos Alcaraz.
His 2026 Slam Slam win-loss tally reads 25-2.
Numbers
2-4 win-loss record for Zverev in Grand Slam finals
Germany's Zverev featured in his sixth Grand Slam final. He is now 2-4 in Slam finals to date.
Zverev also played in his 2nd US Open final. He is now 1-1 in finals after being a runner-up here in 2020.
Zverev, who is a 7-time semi-finalist at Grand Slams, owns a 138-41 win-loss record. He is 35-10 at the US Open.
Do you know?
H2H record: Zverev leads Shelton 6-0
Zverev has dominated Shelton on the ATP Tour. From 6 meetings to date, the German has a 6-0 win-loss record over the American. It was their first meeting at Grand Slam events.
Information
Here are the match stats
Zverev doled out 9 aces compared to Shelton's 10. In terms of double faults, Zverev committed six whereas Shelton committed four. Zverev had an 84% win on the 1st serve and 59% win on the 2nd. He converted 4/6 break points. Shelton clocked more winners (47) but made 47 unforced errors as well.
Opta stats
Zverev joins Becker and Wawrinka in elite clubs
Zverev is the 2nd German player in the Open Era to win multiple men's singles titles at Grand Slams in a season, after Boris Becker (1989, Wimbledon & US Open),
Zverev is now also the 2nd German male in the Open Era to win the US Open after Becker.
Among players who began their career in the Open Era, Zverev (29 years 132 days at tournament start) is second-oldest to win a maiden title at the US Open after Stan Wawrinka (31 years 154 days) in 2016.
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Zverev is only behind Wawrinka in terms of this feat
As per Opta, only Wawrinka (12) in 2016 has taken more appearances to his maiden US Open men's singles title in the Open Era than Zverev (11). Next on the list are Andre Agassi and Stefan Edberg (9 each).
Twitter Post
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HE DIDN'T REALIZE HE'D WON 🏆— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2026
Alexander Zverev exorcises his 2020 demons and defeats Shelton 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 to win his first US Open title! pic.twitter.com/f0Cnl2xvgI