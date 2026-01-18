Aman Mokhade becomes third batter with this VHT feat: Stats 

Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade has become the third batter to complete 800 runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy season. He achieved this during the final match against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Sunday. Mokhade joined N Jagadeesan (830 runs in the 2022-23 season) and Prithvi Shaw (827 runs in the 2020/21 season) on this elite list. Here are his stats.

Season stats Mokhade's remarkable run tally and centuries Mokhade ended the season with a total of 814 runs from 10 innings at an incredible average of 90.44. Moreover, these runs came at a strike rate of 109.26. The opener also matched Jagadeesan and Karun Nair's record for most centuries in a single VHT season, scoring five tons during this year's tournament. Mokhade's centuries came against Bengal (110), Jammu & Kashmir (139), Baroda (150*), Uttar Pradesh (147), and Karnataka (138). The Vidarbha star also tallied a solitary fifty.

Final match Mokhade's performance in the final match In the final match on Sunday, Mokhade scored 33 runs off 45 balls before being dismissed by Ankur Panwar. Despite his dismissal, Mokhade's stellar performance throughout the season will be remembered in the coming seasons. Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal is the only other player with over 700 runs in the ongoing season. He finished with 725 runs at 90.62.

Advertisement