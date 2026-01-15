Aman Mokhade becomes joint-fastest to 1,000 List A runs: Stats 

Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade has been on fire in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy , the domestic 50-over tournament. His incredible century helped Vidarbha beat Karnataka in the semi-final in Bengaluru. He smashed a 122-ball 138 as Vidarbha chased down 281. Mokhade has now equaled the record for most centuries by a batter in a Vijay Hazare Trophy edition. He scored his fifth century of this tournament, matching former Vidarbha player Karun Nair and Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan.

Knock Mokhade stars in Vidarbha's chase Vidarbha's chase was off to a sluggish start as they lost Atharva Taide in the fourth over. However, Mokhade added 98 runs with Dhruv Shorey to steady the ship. Although Shorey's dismissal brought Vidarbha down to 107/2, Mokhade and Ravikumar Samarth made the chase one-sided. While Mokhade completed his ton, Samarth's unbeaten 76 got Vidarbha home in the 47th over.

Information Player of the Match Mokhade was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match. He hammered 138 off 122 balls, laced with 12 fours and 2 sixes. The right-handed batter finished with a strike rate of 113.11.

Performance analysis Joint-most tons in a VHT edition In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mokhade has scored centuries against Bengal (110), Jammu & Kashmir (139), Baroda (150*), Uttar Pradesh (147), and Karnataka (138). As mentioned, he now has the joint-most tons in a VHT edition. Nair scored five centuries in the 2024/25 edition. He topped the run charts with 779 runs in eight innings for Vidarbha. Meanwhile, Jagadeesan's five tons came during the 2022/23 season when he slammed 830 runs in eight innings for Tamil Nadu.

Information Third-most runs in a VHT edition Mokhade currently has the third-most runs for a batter in a VHT edition. Across nine matches this season, he has hammered 781 runs at an incredible average of 97.62. He is only behind Jagadeesan (830 runs) and Prithvi Shaw (827 runs in 2020/21).