VHT 2025/26: Vidarbha beat Karnataka to reach second successive final

Vidarbha beat Karnataka to reach the final of the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy , India's premier 50-over domestic tournament. A 138-run knock from Aman Mokhade helped Vidarbha chase down 281 in Bengaluru. Dhruv Shorey and Ravikumar Samarth also played match-winning knocks. Earlier, Darshan Nalkande's fifer helped Vidarbha bowl out Karnataka. Notably, Vidarbha lost to Karnataka in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy final.

Chase How Vidarbha's chase panned out Vidarbha's chase was off to a sluggish start as they lost Atharva Taide in the fourth over. However, Aman Mokhade added 98 runs with Dhruv Shorey to steady the ship. Although Shorey's dismissal brought Vidarbha down to 107/2, Mokhade and Ravikumar Samarth made the chase one-sided. While Mokhade completed his ton, Samarth's unbeaten 76 got Vidarbha home in the 47th over.

Record Joint-most tons in a VHT edition Mokhade was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match. He hammered 138 off 122 balls (12 fours and 2 sixes). He now has the joint-most tons in a VHT edition (5). Karun Nair also scored five centuries in the 2024/25 edition. He topped the run charts with 779 runs for Vidarbha. Meanwhile, Jagadeesan's five tons came during the 2022/23 season for Tamil Nadu.

Information Third-most runs in a VHT edition Mokhade currently has the third-most runs for a batter in a VHT edition. Across nine matches this season, he has hammered 781 runs at an incredible average of 97.62. He is only behind Jagadeesan (830 runs) and Prithvi Shaw (827 runs in 2020/21).

Landmark Fastest Indian to 1,000 List A runs According to ESPNcricinfo, Mokhade is now the joint-fastest player to 1,000 runs in List A cricket. He equaled the record of South Africa's Graeme Pollock, who attained the feat in 16 innings. Among Indians, Mokhade surpassed Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Mukund (17 innings each). In 17 List A matches (16 innings), Mokhade has compiled 1,013 runs at 67.53. His tally includes eight 50-plus scores.

Fifer Nalkande's maiden fifer this season Earlier, Darshan Nalkande's fifer bowled Karnataka out for 280 in 49.4 overs. Nalkande stood tall with figures worth 5/48 in 10 overs. In four matches this edition, Nalkande now owns 12 scalps at 18.16. He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul (4w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 41 career VHT matches, Nalkande has raced to 76 wickets at 24.86. He picked his third fifer.

Knock Nair shines with half-century Earlier, Karnataka were rescued by Karun Nair after being down to 20/2. Nair added 54 runs for the third wicket alongside Dhruv Prabhakar. He then added 113 runs alongside wicketkeeper Krishnan Srijith (54). Nair's 76 (90) was laced with 8 fours and a six. He concluded the season with 412 runs from nine matches at 68.66 (1 ton and 3 half-centuries).