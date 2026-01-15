Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande claims fifer against Karnataka in VHT semis
What's the story
Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande claimed a superb fifer against Karnataka in the semi-finals of 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday. The match in Bengaluru saw Vidarbha bowl Karnataka out for 280 in 49.4 overs. Nalkande stood tall with figures worth 5/48 in 10 overs. It was a defining spell from the pacer, who has handed his side an impetus in this high-octane clash.
Information
Nalkande shines for Vidarbha
It was Nalkande who broke a 54-run stand between Karun Nair and Dhruv Prabhakar for the 3rd wicket. He was instrumental once again, breaking a century-plus stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Nair thereafter. Nalkande picked three more Karnataka wickets to complete a fifer.
Numbers
3rd five-wicket haul in List A cricket for Nalkande
In 4 matches in the 2025-26 campaign, Nalkande now owns 12 scalps at 18.16. He picked his maiden five-wicket haul (4w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 41 career VHT matches, Nalkande has raced to 76 wickets at 24.86. He picked his 3rd five-wicket haul (4w: 2). Meanwhile, all 41 of his matches in the 50-over format have come in the VHT.
Twitter Post
Fifer!
Fantastic Five 🖐️— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2026
Watch 📽️ Darshan Nalkande's brilliant 5⃣-wicket haul which helped Vidarbha bowl Karnataka out for 280 🔥
