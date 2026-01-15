Karnataka's Karun Nair hit 76 versus Vidarbha

VHT 2025-26, Karun Nair slams his fourth fifty-plus score: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:38 pm Jan 15, 2026

Karnataka's Karun Nair hit 76 versus Vidarbha in the semi-finals of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match held at the BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru, saw Nair walk in when Karnataka were 14/1. And soon they became 20/2. Nair was part of two key partnerships thereafter to bail his side out. Karnataka were 187/4 when Nair departed in the 33rd over.