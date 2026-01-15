VHT 2025-26, Karun Nair slams his fourth fifty-plus score: Stats
Karnataka's Karun Nair hit 76 versus Vidarbha in the semi-finals of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match held at the BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru, saw Nair walk in when Karnataka were 14/1. And soon they became 20/2. Nair was part of two key partnerships thereafter to bail his side out. Karnataka were 187/4 when Nair departed in the 33rd over.
17th fifty and 3,500 runs for Nair in List A
Playing his 116th match in List A cricket, Nair has surpassed 3,500 List A runs (3,540) from 106 innings at a commendable 43-plus. He registered his 17th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 9).
Nair part of two solid partnerships
Nair went on to add 54 runs for the 3rd wicket alongside Dhruv Prabhakar. He then added 113 runs alongside wicketkeeper KL Srijith before perishing to Darshan Nalkande. It was another solid effort from Nair's blade.
Nair averages 68.66 in VHT 2025-26
Nair's 76 was laced with 8 fours and a six. He consumed 90 balls. With this effort, Nair has raced to 412 runs from 9 matches in VHT 2025-26 at an average of 68.66. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair now owns 2,910 runs from 89 VHT matches (79 innings) at 50.17 (100s: 9, 50s: 12).