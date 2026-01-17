Amelia Kerr becomes first bowler to complete 50 WPL wickets
What's the story
Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Amelia Kerr has become the first bowler to complete 50 wickets in Women's Premier League (WPL) history. The Kiwi star accomplished the milestone with her third and final wicket against UP Warriorz at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. The match saw Warriorz post a score of 187/8 while batting first. Kerr was the pick of the MI bowlers.
Spell
Three wickets in 20th over
Each of Kerr's three wickets came in the final over. The leggie opened her account by trapping the dangerous Harleen Deol on the first ball. Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone were her other victims as she finished with 3/28 from four overs. Meanwhile, the highlight of the innings was a 119-run stand between Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield. While Lanning scored a brilliant 70 off 45 balls, Litchfield contributed with an equally impressive 61 off just 37 deliveries.
Stats
Having played 34 WPL matches, all for Mumbai Indians, Kerr has raced to 50 wickets at an average of 17.26. No other bowler even owns 45 scalps. Kerr's economy is a fine 7.59. 10 of her wickets have come in five matches this season at 14.70. Last season, she was awarded the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets (18) in the tournament.