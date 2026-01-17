Amelia Kerr becomes first bowler to complete 50 WPL wickets

Spell

Three wickets in 20th over

Each of Kerr's three wickets came in the final over. The leggie opened her account by trapping the dangerous Harleen Deol on the first ball. Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone were her other victims as she finished with 3/28 from four overs. Meanwhile, the highlight of the innings was a 119-run stand between Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield. While Lanning scored a brilliant 70 off 45 balls, Litchfield contributed with an equally impressive 61 off just 37 deliveries.