Premier League 2026-27, Arsenal beat Everton 2-0: Key stats
What's the story
Arsenal, the reigning Premier League champions, capitalized on Manchester City's first league defeat of the season. The Gunners defeated Everton 2-0 at a rain-soaked Emirates Stadium on Saturday, leveling points with City at the top of the table. However, they trail on goal difference. Ezri Konsa scored his first goal for Arsenal from a corner kick in the first half. Gabriel Magalhaes sealed the win with a header in his 200th Premier League appearance.
Match highlights
Arsenal dominate the match
Arsenal dominated the match, with Viktor Gyokeres, making his first league start of the season, assisting Konsa's opener.
Despite Everton getting a chance to equalize just before half-time through Thierno Barry, they failed to capitalize on Ben White's weak headed back pass to goalkeeper David Raya.
This defeat marks Everton's second consecutive loss after going unbeaten in their previous six matches at the start of this season.
Team changes
Arsenal make changes
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made five changes to his side, possibly due to their exertions against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.
However, the team suffered a blow with Bukayo Saka sustaining a thigh injury that could keep him out until mid-December.
Despite these challenges, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice continued their streak of starting every Premier League game this season.
Match analysis
Match details and key moments
Everton struggled at the Emirates Stadium, having only won twice in 35 matches here.
They were without Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish, who was ruled out with illness.
Arsenal took the lead in the seventh minute through Konsa after Gabriel's near-post touch from a corner.
Despite some chances for Everton, Arsenal remained dominant throughout the match, with 10 corners alone in the first half.
Information
A look at the points table
After 8 matches, Arsenal are 2nd with 21 points (W7 L1) and have gone level on points with City, who are ahead on oal difference. Meanwhile, Everton are placed 9th and own 10 points. It was their 2nd defeat of the season.
Do you know?
Gabriel completes 200 Premier League appearances
Gabriel played his 200th Premier League match for the Gunners. He scored his 21st goal (A5). As per Squawka, his 21 goals are at least three more than any other defender since he made his debut the competition in September 2020.
Information
Here are the match stats
Arsenal's xG was 1.77 compared to Everton's 0.48. From 20 attempts, Arsenal managed 8 shots on target. Everton had 3 shots on target from 8 attempts. Arteta's men created 2 big chances and had 45 touches in the opposition box.