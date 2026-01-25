Arshdeep Singh averages 13.74 with ball in T20 WCs: Stats

The T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, kicking off on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. As the defending champions after their stunning victory over South Africa in the 2024 final, India will look to retain their title on home turf. Arshdeep Singh will be instrumental to Team India's run as he was sensational in the past two T20 WC editions. On this note, let's dissect his T20 WC stats.

Tally Second-most T20 WC wickets for India Arshdeep is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, as per ESPNcricinfo. The left-arm pacer boasts 27 wickets in just 14 games at 13.74. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.42. Arshdeep is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (32) in terms of wickets among Indian bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah closely follows Arshdeep with 26 scalps. Notably, the upcoming 2026 event will mark the latter's third T20 World Cup appearance, having featured in the 2022 and 2024 editions.

Information Fifth-best bowling average in the tourney Arshdeep's average of 13.74 is the fifth-best among bowlers with at least 25 T20 WC wickets. He is only behind South Africa's Anrich Nortje (11.4), Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (11.72), New Zealand's Trent Boult (12.5), and Australia's Adam Zampa (13.69)

DYK Joint-most wickets in a T20 WC edition Arshdeep played a vital role in India's title-winning run in 2024, scalping 17 wickets from eight matches at 12.64. His economy rate read 7.16. He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets at 9.41). No bowler has taken more wickets in a T20 WC edition. Farooqi and Arshdeep went past Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who registered 16 scalps in the 2021 event.

