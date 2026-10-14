Champions League: Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Manchester United

The match started on a disastrous note for United as Pablo Barrios scored within the first minute.

Despite a spirited response from Carrick's men, including Bruno Fernandes hitting the crossbar in the second half, they couldn't equalize.

Things went from bad to worse when Leny Yoro was sent off after bringing down Jonathan David as last man.

In the 80th minute, substitute Ademola Lookman scored Atletico's second goal, sealing the match for his side.