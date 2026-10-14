Champions League: Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Manchester United
What's the story
Manchester United's dismal run continued with another defeat, this time losing 0-2 to Atletico Madrid in the ongoing UEFA Champions League. The loss has put even more pressure on head coach Michael Carrick, who has been facing growing questions over his future. The defeat came after a disappointing draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford last Saturday. Notably, United's winless run is now extended to five games.
Match summary
How the match panned out
The match started on a disastrous note for United as Pablo Barrios scored within the first minute.
Despite a spirited response from Carrick's men, including Bruno Fernandes hitting the crossbar in the second half, they couldn't equalize.
Things went from bad to worse when Leny Yoro was sent off after bringing down Jonathan David as last man.
In the 80th minute, substitute Ademola Lookman scored Atletico's second goal, sealing the match for his side.
Blow
United continue to sink
Another defeat has put even more pressure on Carrick as United now have the fewest points after six league games since 1986, according to ESPN.
Despite making five changes from the Spurs draw, Carrick's tactics failed to pay off.
Manchester United will next face Leeds on October 18 in the Premier League and Como in the Champions League on October 21.
Information
Another low in Champions League
According to Opta, Manchester United have won only one of their last nine away games in the Champions League (drawn three and lost 15). They have also kept just one clean sheet in their previous 14 matches.
Do you know?
Achievement for Atletico Madrid
As per Squawka, Atletico Madrid have won a group stage or league phase match against an English team for the first time in Champions League history.