ATP proposes new player welfare rules: All we know
What's the story
The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has proposed a set of rule changes aimed at improving player welfare and compensation. The move comes in light of top stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner missing long spells due to injuries this year. The proposed changes are intended to "reduce the pressure to overplay and help players manage the demands of the season."
Proposal details
Redistribution of ranking points
ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has proposed a plan to redistribute ranking points.
The proposal suggests giving more points to players who reach the latter stages of bigger events.
It also proposes scrapping the policy that allows players to replace three weaker results from Masters 1000 events with better ones from 500-level or 250-level events later in the season.
Rationale explained
Current policy creates pressure on players
Gaudenzi explained that the current policy can create pressure on players to add tournaments after an early loss, just to make up points.
He said, "The proposals would remove this, so results at the biggest events count in full and players can plan their schedules around them rather than chasing points and risking overplaying."
Compensation boost
Increased player compensation
The ATP also plans to increase player compensation by raising the year-end bonus pool from $21.5 million to $50 million.
It also proposes a year-end bonus for players finishing in the top 250 (ATP Rankings), providing $25 million in career support.
Additionally, an annual player pension contribution of about $30 million is proposed, which would improve pension and retirement benefits for 300 players each year.
Prize money
Proposed changes to doubles prize money
In an open letter published on the ATP website, Gaudenzi addressed the plan to reduce prize money and tournament sizes for doubles starting in 2028.
He said, "Any prize money reallocated from doubles would remain dedicated to player compensation and is expected to be reinvested into singles qualifying and early-round prize money, helping more players invest in their careers and compete with the world's best players."
The proposals are still subject to further consultation and approval before implementation.