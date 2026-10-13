Durban Test: Australia consolidate top spot in WTC 2025-27 standings
What's the story
Australia beat South Africa in the 1st Test of the three-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. The Aussies successfully defended 420, bowling the Proteas out for 206 on the final day. While Aiden Markram tried dragging the chase with his 75 (237), Josh Hazlewood's six-wicket haul topped it. Matt Renshaw stole the show with scores of 190 and 82, as well as two wickets. A concerted performance helped Australia consolidate their top spot in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
Table update
Australia lead the WTC standings
The updated WTC 2025-27 standings by the ICC show Australia at the top with nine wins from 11 matches. They lost the remaining two games.
Australia, who have 108 points, are flying with a points percentage (PCT) of 81.82.
South Africa, despite their loss, remain third on the table with three wins and two losses from five games played so far in this cycle.
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WTC 2025 finalists
The next two Tests against Australia will be pivotal for South Africa, who trail the three-match series. Notably, the Proteas beat Australia in the 2025 WTC final at The Oval.
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What about other sides?
While Australia lead the standings, New Zealand follow them with 52 points and a PCT of 72.22. Bangladesh are behind the Proteas at No. 4, while the fifth-placed Team India has a PCT of 51.52. England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Pakistan follow suit.
System
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.
There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.
A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.